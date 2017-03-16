Trump's visit to Ypsilanti; former US Attorney Barbara McQuade

Posted:Mar 16 2017 11:57PM EDT

Updated:Mar 16 2017 11:57PM EDT

(WJBK) - Part 1: Barbara McQuade

Just days after the Trump administration forced her to resign, the former US Attorney Barbara McQuade, is here to talk about her legacy and her plans for the future.

Huel Perkins and Charlie Langton interview McQuade 1-on-1 about her work prosecuting everything from Kwame Kilpatrick to the underwear bomber.

Part 2: Trump's visit to Ypsilanti

President Donald Trump's visit to metro Detroit this week is the focus of the second part.

He's promising to roll back regulations if the Big Three promise to create more jobs. His mantra - "Buy American, hire American."

On the panel:

Brian Pannebecker, Ford plant worker and former union member

Paul Eisenstein, auto industry reporter for NPR and DetroitBureau.com

Joann Muller, auto industry reporter for Forbes

John McElroy, Autoline Daily host

Part 3: On the Road

Charlie Langton talks to metro Detroiters about Trump's pro Big 3 stance.
 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories