Trump's visit to Ypsilanti; former US Attorney Barbara McQuade

(WJBK) - Part 1: Barbara McQuade
Just days after the Trump administration forced her to resign, the former US Attorney Barbara McQuade, is here to talk about her legacy and her plans for the future.
Huel Perkins and Charlie Langton interview McQuade 1-on-1 about her work prosecuting everything from Kwame Kilpatrick to the underwear bomber.
Part 2: Trump's visit to Ypsilanti
President Donald Trump's visit to metro Detroit this week is the focus of the second part.
He's promising to roll back regulations if the Big Three promise to create more jobs. His mantra - "Buy American, hire American."
On the panel:
Brian Pannebecker, Ford plant worker and former union member
Paul Eisenstein, auto industry reporter for NPR and DetroitBureau.com
Joann Muller, auto industry reporter for Forbes
John McElroy, Autoline Daily host
Part 3: On the Road
Charlie Langton talks to metro Detroiters about Trump's pro Big 3 stance.