Let It Rip Weekend: POTUS tax returns & legalizing online gambling Let it Rip Let It Rip Weekend: POTUS tax returns & legalizing online gambling Let It Rip Weekend: POTUS tax returns & legalizing online gambling

Today on Let It Rip Weekend, should presidential candidates be required to submit their tax returns in order to appear on the ballot? Or is that even constitutional? Michigan lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it a requirement.

On the panel:

Sen. Steve Bieda (D)-Warren

Lena Epstein

Michigan lawmakers are also considering a bill to legalize, regulate, and tax online gambling. Some say the money could fund schools and road repairs, but others think the bill poses a public safety risk.

On the panel:

Mike Bernacchi, University of Detroit Mercy

Michael Mooney, Vice President of Michigan Association of Problem Gambling