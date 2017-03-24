The London attack and Trump spying claims; outlawing daylight saving time Let it Rip The London attack and Trump spying claims; outlawing daylight saving time

- Part 1: The London attack and Trump spying claims

The high drama in Washington is extending beyond health care this week.

We discuss the London attacks and espionage.

Did we finally see proof that President Trump was spied on by his predecessor? And how will it affect the investigation into alleged collusion with Russia before the election?

On the panel:

Adam Weiner, a Lt. Commander in the Navy, former executive officer of SEAL Team Seven

Andy Arena, former Detroit FBI director current head of the Detroit Crime Commission.

Karen Dumas, PR expert, political insider and 910 AM radio host.



Part 2: Outlawing daylight saving time



Plus if you're still feeling the effects of daylight saving time -- you're not alone.



Is it time to get rid of the practice and just leave the clocks alone?

On the panel:

State Rep. Pete Lucido (R-Shelby Twp)

State Rep. Erika Geiss (D-Taylor)

Professor Mike Bernacchi, University of Detroit Mercy.

Part 3: On the Road

Charlie Langton asks metro Detroit should we do away with daylight saving time?