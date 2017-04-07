Let It Rip Special: The U.S. air strikes in Syria Let it Rip Let It Rip Special: The U.S. air strikes in Syria The US military has launched an attack against Syria in retaliation for the chemical weapons attack on its own citizens.

Dozens of cruise missiles were launched from Navy vessels in the Medditerrianian targeting a Syrian air base near the city of Homs. The military says that base served as launching pad for the chemical weapons attack against innocent civilians some of the victims women and children.



President Donald Trump is calling on "all civilized nations" to join the U.S. in seeking an end to the carnage in Syria.

