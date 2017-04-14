The White House's big week; the United situation Let it Rip The White House's big week; the United situation Part I: The White House's big week



We cover some of the big events in Washington this week with members of Michigan's Congressional delegation.



Last Thursday missiles were fired at Syria in retaliation for a suspected chemical attack that affected children. This week, the largest non-nuclear bomb, the MOAB, was dropped on a suspected ISIS enclave in Afghanistan was dropped.

On the panel:

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence (D-Southfield)

Congressman Dave Trott (R-Birmingham)

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn)

Lena Epstein, head of Michigan Republican Party.

Part II: The United situation

We're learning about the injuries suffered by the United airlines passenger who was dragged off a plane in Chicago.

An attorney for Dr. David Dao says he sustained a concussion, broken nose, and lost two front teeth in the incident. Dao has been released from the hospital -- but may need reconstructive surgery. He plans on filing a lawsuit.

Can the airlines do whatever they want when you buy a ticket or is this doctor standing up for the rights of all of us who fly?

On the panel:

Edward Glomb. former Green Beret, former chief of Wayne County Airport Authority

Kate Rosevear, owner of Travel Leaders of Plymouth

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn)

Matt Friedman, public relations expert.

Part III: On the Road

We ask metro Detroit what they think of the United Airlines situation.