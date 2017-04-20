Violence on Facebook; the fall of Bill O'Reilly

(WJBK) - Part 1: Violence on Facebook
A vicious beating of three men in Greektown last weekend made national headlines because it was caught on camera and posted on social media.
In Cleveland, a cold blooded killer gunned down a man on Facebook Live. Is social media violence the the new normal - or is there something we can do to stop it?
On the panel:
Karen Dumas, 910 AM radio host, former city hall insider
Don Tanner, co-founder of Tanner-Friedman public relations
Dr. Gerald Shiener, psychiatrist
Pastor Orvella Davis, part of a city-wide movement to stop the violence.
Part 2: The fall of Bill O'Reilly
The biggest name in cable news is taken down by a sexual harassment scandal.
Is he a victim as well, or there a changing of the tide in in harassment awareness. And what does this mean for FOX News as well as the country.
On the panel:
Karen Faett, conservative attorney
Karen Dumas
Don Tanner
Dr. Gerald Shiener.