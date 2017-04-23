Let It Rip Weekend: Crimes on Facebook Live and Drafting football players with violent pasts Let it Rip Let It Rip Weekend: Crimes on Facebook Live and Drafting football players with violent pasts Let It Rip Weekend: Crimes on Facebook Live and Drafting football players with violent pasts

Today on Let It Rip Weekend, violent crimes are playing out on Facebook Live, so if you film the crime or watch the crime live do you have a duty to act?

On the panel:

Ralph Godbee, Former Chief of Detroit Police

Judge Vonda Evans, Wayne County Circuit Court

And, college football player Joe Mixon could be drafted to an NFL team. The Oklahoma athlete fractured a woman's face with a single blow in an incident in 2014. He says he's learned his lesson, but is his word enough for a pro team to take the risk?

On the panel:

Sean Baligian, WJR Lions game host

Barbara Niess-May, SafeHouse Center