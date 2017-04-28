Female genital mutilation; a Trump tax cut? Let it Rip Female genital mutilation; a Trump tax cut?

Part 1: Female Genital Mutilation

Female Genital Mutilation and the doctor from the Livonia practice facing federal charges for it.

It is first of its kind criminal case as female genital mutilation performed on girls too young to say no.

What may be accepted overseas, is against the law here. We discuss why it may be more common than you imagine.

On the panel:

Tresa Baldas, award-winning Detroit Free Press reporter.

Seydi Sarr, social justice advocate

Moyna Uddin, author who has written a book on FGM and spoke to victims.

Part 2: A Trump tax cut?

President Donald Trump is about to mark his first 100 days in office with a big plan to cut your taxes.



Is it a way to help the middle class or for the rich to get even richer?

On the panel:

Lena Epstein, head of Michigan Republican Party

Paul Eisenstein, political pundit and auto business reporter NPR, DetroitBureau.com

Rep. Jim Runestad (R-White Lake)

Kelly Lett, Detroit Political Action Network

On the Road:

Charlie Langton asks metro Detroit about a proposed Trump tax cut.