Southfield fire accidental, no one injured and artist's work safe Billowing black smoke could be seen for miles in Southfield around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The fire was on Berg Road between 8 Mile and 9 Mile roads.

Firefighters say a large pile of plastic had caught on fire, flames spreading to the garage before they could get things under control.

Tomak Baksik lives on the property.

He's an artist who uses a type of plastic when he makes larger-than-life figurines.

He admits to accidentally causing the fire.

"I need to apologize for my carelessness with the fire, that was my fault," he said.

He said he made a bonfire with all the wood that got blown down during a storm and didn't check it properly.

Baksik's driveway is so long, firefighters had to pull hoses a thousand feet to get the fire.

Luckily no one was hurt and the fire didn’t destroy any of Baksik's works of art.