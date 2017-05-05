Is Obamacare dead; Trump's religious freedom executive order

(WJBK) - Part 1: Is Obamacare dead?
Obamacare may be on borrowed time after Thursday's House voted to revise the GOP health bill.
But is the Republican replacement plan any better?
On the panel:
Maureen Stapleton, business owner, former state rep.
Dr. Rob Steele, cardiologist
Dr. Gerald Shiener, psychiatrist
Karl Albrecht, past president of the Metro Detroit Association of Health Underwriters.
Part 2: Trump's executive order on religious freedom
The president signs an executive order promoting religious freedom.
Does it allow politics in the pulpit or religious hatred to run free.
On the panel:
Dana Nessel, gay rights attorney who led landmark case legalizing same-sex marriage
Rebecca Kiessling, conservative attorney
Robert Van Kirk, LGBTQ advocate, chair of Stonewall for Revolution.
Erin Mersino, conservative attorney and Constituional law expert.
On the Road
Charlie Langton asks metro Detroit about the religious freedom order.