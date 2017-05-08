Let It Rip Weekend: Teen accused of shooting 2 officers protecting family or being reckless?

- Juwan Plummer is accused of shooting two Detroit officers.

Police say the 19 year old fired blindly through a wall, striking the two officers -- one in the face, injuring that officer severely.

Now Plummer's charged with the shooting

He says he thought the police were burglars.

The prosecutor's office says that Plummer never looked out of the window before shooting and that his actions were reckless.

Was the teen really just trying to protect his family? Should Plummer got to jail for what he calls a mistake, while two officers lives will never be the same?