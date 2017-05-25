Meet new DPSCD Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti; Detroit's population decline
Part 1: DPS Turnaround Plan
Low academic performance, school closures, and a teacher shortage plague the Detroit Public Schools Community District. Now the district is has a new Superintendent, Dr. Nikolai Vitti. He sits down with Huel Perkins and Fox 2 Legal Analyst Charlie Langton in his first interview since taking the job. What’s his plan to turn the district around?
Part 2: Detroit’s Population Decline
There’s lots of new life in Downtown Detroit and neighborhoods are being revitalized, but it’s not enough to hold on to residents. The latest U.S. Census Bureau statistics say the city’s population is dropping again. What’s behind the decline?
Panel:
Steve Hood, businessman, consultant, TV host and radio star on 910 AM weekday morning
Chastity Pratt Dawsey, Reporter at Bridge Magazine
Allan Lengel, Co-founder, Deadline Detroit
Don Tanner, Co-founder, Tanner-Friedmen public relations and marketing firm
Charlie Langton
Part 3: Do you know your gubernatorial candidates?
How much do you know about the men and women running for Governor of Michigan? Fox 2’s Charlie Langton goes on the road to ask viewers.