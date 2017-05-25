Headline: Meet new DPSCD Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti; Detroit's population decline

Part 1: DPS Turnaround Plan

Low academic performance, school closures, and a teacher shortage plague the Detroit Public Schools Community District. Now the district is has a new Superintendent, Dr. Nikolai Vitti. He sits down with Huel Perkins and Fox 2 Legal Analyst Charlie Langton in his first interview since taking the job. What’s his plan to turn the district around?

Part 2: Detroit’s Population Decline

There’s lots of new life in Downtown Detroit and neighborhoods are being revitalized, but it’s not enough to hold on to residents. The latest U.S. Census Bureau statistics say the city’s population is dropping again. What’s behind the decline?

Panel:

Steve Hood, businessman, consultant, TV host and radio star on 910 AM weekday morning

Chastity Pratt Dawsey, Reporter at Bridge Magazine

Allan Lengel, Co-founder, Deadline Detroit

Don Tanner, Co-founder, Tanner-Friedmen public relations and marketing firm

Charlie Langton

Part 3: Do you know your gubernatorial candidates?



How much do you know about the men and women running for Governor of Michigan? Fox 2’s Charlie Langton goes on the road to ask viewers.

