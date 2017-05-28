Let It Rip Weekend: Marijuana Legalization in Michigan
Today on Let It Rip Weekend, both proponents and opponents of recent efforts to decriminalize marijuana use statewide discussed the reasons for and against getting a legalization question on the 2018 election ballot. The panel also explored the recent decision by Gov. Rick Snyder to allow Narcan, the substance administered by first responders and doctors to bring victims of drug overdoses literally back to life, to be sold over the counter.
On the panel:
- Former State Rep. Jeff Irwin, from Ann Arbor, who is now political director of the Michigan Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol;
- Scott Masi, local addiction counselor;
- Former Fox2 anchor Anqunette Jamison Sarfoh, who suffers from multiple scleroris and has become an advocate for marijuana legalization;
- Former Oakland County Judge Jodi Switalski;
- Lt. Mike Shaw of the Michigan State Police.