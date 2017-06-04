Let It Rip Weekend: Should legislature be part-time instead of full-time?

Today on Let It Rip Weekend, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley announcing his plan to make Michigan a part-time government. that means lawmakers would stay in town for 90 days and then get out, slashing the legislative session and their salaries. Supporters of the idea say shortening the legislative session would mean faster results and less wasting of taxpayer dollars. But, opponents say nothing will get done.

On the panel:

Leon Drolet, former state representative (R)

Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo (D)-Detorit

Rep. Pete Lucido (R)-Shelby Two.

Rep. Fred Durhal III (D)-Detroit