Part-time state officials; civility in politics

- Part 1: Part-time state officials

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley wants to make state lawmakers a part-time gig. Some say it is long overdue, others say it gives more power to the governor - which might be Calley himself.

On the panel:

Rep. Erika Geiss (D-Taylor)

Wendy Day, former vice chair of the state's Republican party

Lonnie Scott, progressive and director of Progress Michigan

Jimmy Johnson, Republican pundit, Detroit radio DJ personality

Part 2: Civility in politics

Kathy Griffin's controversial video shoot holding a mock severed head made to look like Donald Trump is being derided as a new low in American politics.

On the panel:

Dr. Gerald Schiener, psychiatrist

Wendy Day

Brandon Brice, conservative radio host on The Patriot on SirusXM

Jimmy Johnson

Part 3: On the Road

Charlie Langton is at the Mackinac Policy Conference asking the movers and shakers if civility in politics is gone.