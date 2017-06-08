Part-time state officials; civility in politics
(WJBK) - Part 1: Part-time state officials
Lt. Gov. Brian Calley wants to make state lawmakers a part-time gig. Some say it is long overdue, others say it gives more power to the governor - which might be Calley himself.
On the panel:
Rep. Erika Geiss (D-Taylor)
Wendy Day, former vice chair of the state's Republican party
Lonnie Scott, progressive and director of Progress Michigan
Jimmy Johnson, Republican pundit, Detroit radio DJ personality
Part 2: Civility in politics
Kathy Griffin's controversial video shoot holding a mock severed head made to look like Donald Trump is being derided as a new low in American politics.
On the panel:
Dr. Gerald Schiener, psychiatrist
Wendy Day
Brandon Brice, conservative radio host on The Patriot on SirusXM
Jimmy Johnson
Part 3: On the Road
Charlie Langton is at the Mackinac Policy Conference asking the movers and shakers if civility in politics is gone.