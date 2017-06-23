The Flint airport attack - is this the new normal?

- On a special Let It Rip, we take a deep dive into the Flint attack on an airport police officer at Bishop Airport.

We'll get expert opinions on the investigation and how to guard against these lone wolf attacks that are by design so unpredictable.

Part 1:

On the panel

Ed Glomb, former chief of the Metro Airport police in Romulus.

Andy Arena, former head of the Detroit FBI branch and current Detroit Crime Commission director.

Michael McDaniel, retired brigadier general and WMU-Cooley Law School professor.

Andrew "Rocky" Raczkowski, former majority leader of the Michigan House, retired Lt. Colonel US Army.

Part 2:

On the panel

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver

Osama Siblani, editor and publisher of the Arab-American News

Adam Wiener, former US Navy SEAL, businessman and public speaker.

Rocky Raczkowski

Part 3:

On the road

Charlie Langton asks those around Detroit if they are concerned about Flint's terror attack.