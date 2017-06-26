Let It Rip Weekend: Deportations halted & Joint custody bill

A Federal judge halted the deportation of more than 100 Iraqi Christians, but only for 14 days. The government says all of those taken into custody have criminal convictions. Some say sending the detainees back to Iraq would mean their death.

On the panel:

Clarence Dass, Attorney representing some of the detainees

Thayrone X, WAAM Conservative Radio Host

Martin Manna, President of the Chaldean Chamber of Commerce

Ron Dwyer, Conservative Blogger



A bill going through the Michigan legislature would require judges to award equal parenting time in a divorce. It would also allow children 16 years and older to decide with whom they want to live.

On the panel:

Rep. Jim Runestad, (R)-Highland Twp who is sponsoring the bill

John F. Schaefer, Attorney

