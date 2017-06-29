The fireworks shootings and Detroit's violent label

- As an innocent woman recovers from a gunshot wound at the Detroit fireworks, is the city's image also wounded?



Why does violent crime continue to be one the biggest challenges in Detroit's comeback?



We discuss an the city truly move forward, if its residents and visitors don't feel safe?

On the panel:

Rochelle Riley. Detroit Free Press columnist, member of the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame

Steve Dolunt, retired assistant Detroit police chief.

Ken Coleman, author, reporter, and Detroit historian.

Mark Lee, businessman, blogger and radio host on 1270 AM.