Let It Rip Weekend: Cobo name change and Kid Rock at Little Caesars Arena

Today on Let It Rip Weekend: Cobo Center is considering a name change and they may be selling the rights to the highest bidder. It's current namesake is a former Detroit mayor who ran a racist campaign.

And, the first shows at the new Little Caesars arena are just over a week away. Kid Rock is first on the stage, but does his performance send the right message to Detroiters?

On the panel:

Rochelle Riley, Detroit Free Press Columnist and Host on 910 AM

Rep. Klint Kesto, (R) -Wixom, Commerce Twp

Cliff Russell, Host on 910 AM

Mike Bernacchi, Professor, University of Detroit Mercy