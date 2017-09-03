Let It Rip Weekend: Cobo name change and Kid Rock at Little Caesars Arena
Today on Let It Rip Weekend: Cobo Center is considering a name change and they may be selling the rights to the highest bidder. It's current namesake is a former Detroit mayor who ran a racist campaign.
And, the first shows at the new Little Caesars arena are just over a week away. Kid Rock is first on the stage, but does his performance send the right message to Detroiters?
On the panel:
Rochelle Riley, Detroit Free Press Columnist and Host on 910 AM
Rep. Klint Kesto, (R) -Wixom, Commerce Twp
Cliff Russell, Host on 910 AM
Mike Bernacchi, Professor, University of Detroit Mercy