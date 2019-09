Part One: The FBI raided several locations in multiple states in their ongoing investigation of the UAW. The target of those raids: the current and past presidents of the union. This is happening just as negotiations are getting underway with The Big Three.

What are the feds looking for, and what did they find? Can the union's leadership survive yet another scandal?

Part Two: A gas station clerk in Detroit shot at a man stealing chips, but he hit the wrong guy. He ended up in jail facing charges.