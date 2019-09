The aftermath of 9/11. Eighteen years after the deadly attacks on American soil, the war against terrorism rages on.



We're a strong free nation but have we surrendered some of our freedoms to maintain a sense of security. And are we now more willing to label anyone who doesn't look like us or who doesn't share our religion as the enemy?

Tonight, as we honor the dead and the heroes, we also discuss the legacy of 9/11, both good and bad, and how it could shape the years ahead.

Panelists:

Karen Dumas

Retired Navy Lt. Commander Adam Wiener

Osama Siblani

Colonel Andrew "Rocky" Raczkowski

Charlie Langton