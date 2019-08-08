< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Let It Rip special: mass shootings and gun control Let It Rip special: mass shootings and gun control Aug 08 2019 09:56AM EDT 08 2019 09:56AM How do we heal as a nation? Can we find a way to stop the violence and keep the right to bear arms? What should we do to prevent the next mass shooting? Posted Aug 08 2019 09:59AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 08 2019 09:56AM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/Let_It_Rip_special__mass_shootings_and_g_0_7580866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/Let_It_Rip_special__mass_shootings_and_g_0_7580866_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/Let_It_Rip_special__mass_shootings_and_g_0_7580866_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/Let_It_Rip_special__mass_shootings_and_g_0_7580866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/Let_It_Rip_special__mass_shootings_and_g_0_7580866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422839127-422838806" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/Let_It_Rip_special__mass_shootings_and_g_0_7580866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/Let_It_Rip_special__mass_shootings_and_g_0_7580866_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/Let_It_Rip_special__mass_shootings_and_g_0_7580866_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/Let_It_Rip_special__mass_shootings_and_g_0_7580866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/Let_It_Rip_special__mass_shootings_and_g_0_7580866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> (FOX 2) - President Donald Trump and the first lady were in Ohio and Texas Wednesday to pay respects at the scenes of the nation's two most recent mass shootings. Some welcomed President Trump, but others blame him and his previous derogatory and insulting words for igniting the violence.<br> <br> That's the big topic of this special edition of Let It Rip, as the communities of El Paso and Dayton try to heal. </p><p>How do we heal as a nation? Can we find a way to stop the violence and keep the right to bear arms? What should we do to prevent the next mass shooting? <br> <br> On the panels:<br> Elena Herrada, Detroit community activist<br> Sen. Rosemary Bayer, (D) Clarkston, Mich. <br> Sen. And some say the real winner of all that bickering was President Donald Trump." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dissecting the Detroit debates - who won, who lost?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 12:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On this edition of Let it Rip, we'll debate the debates.</p><p>Who rose, who fell and which candidates never even had a chance. And some say the real winner of all that bickering was President Donald Trump. </p><p>On the panel:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/let-it-rip/democratic-debate-in-detroit" title="Democratic debate in Detroit" data-articleId="420692414" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/28/Democratic_debate_in_Detroit_0_7554606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/28/Democratic_debate_in_Detroit_0_7554606_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/28/Democratic_debate_in_Detroit_0_7554606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/28/Democratic_debate_in_Detroit_0_7554606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/28/Democratic_debate_in_Detroit_0_7554606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Today on Let it Rip, we talked all things politics! Democrats vying for the White House will try to one-up each other over two days of debates in Detroit this week. What is expected to happen? Or which candidate will have the upper hand? Our panel di" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Democratic debate in Detroit</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 11:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Today on Let it Rip, we talked all things politics! Democrats vying for the White House will try to one-up each other over two days of debates in Detroit this week. What is expected to happen? Or which candidate will have the upper hand? Our panel discussed that and more!</p><p>Watch video above if you missed it! </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/let-it-rip/the-mueller-testimony-death-penalty-back-in-play" title="The Mueller testimony; death penalty back in play" data-articleId="420375183" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/25/The_Mueller_testimony__death_penalty_bac_0_7550799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/25/The_Mueller_testimony__death_penalty_bac_0_7550799_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/25/The_Mueller_testimony__death_penalty_bac_0_7550799_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/25/The_Mueller_testimony__death_penalty_bac_0_7550799_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/25/The_Mueller_testimony__death_penalty_bac_0_7550799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The fallout after Robert Mueller and death penalty coming back for the first time since 2003." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The Mueller testimony; death penalty back in play</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 12:06AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was finally 'Mueller Time' - but was it, really?</p><p>Special investigator Robert Mueller testified before Congress - but the results were mixed to say the least.</p><p>But why now? Is the motivation justice -- or politics? </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/canadian-police-say-2-bodies-found-believed-to-be-fugitives-suspected-in-3-slayings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/canadian%20suspects_1565206270918.jpg_7578895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="McLeod and Schmegelsky were suspects in 3 murders. (Photo: British Columbia RCMP)" title="canadian suspects_1565206270918.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Canadian police say 2 bodies found, believed to be fugitives suspected in 3 slayings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gunfire-incidents-everywhere-countries-issue-travel-alerts-for-us-after-mass-shootings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1160062735%20THUMB_1565126652264.jpg_7576570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="El Paso, Texas, Police and FBI continue to investigate the crime scene of the Cielo Vista Mall Walmart shootingon August 6, 2019. The August 3 shooting left 22 people dead. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)" title="1160062735_1565126652264-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Gunfire incidents everywhere': Countries issue travel alerts for US after mass shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/after-el-paso-mass-shooting-walmart-will-reportedly-still-sell-guns-and-ammunition"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/WalmartStillSellingGuns_Banner_Getty_1565042331897_7574291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Flowers and signs at a makeshift memorial outside the El Paso, Texas, Walmart where a mass shooting occurred Saturday. Walmart has said that it will continue to sell guns and ammunition. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)" title="WalmartStillSellingGuns_Banner_Getty_1565042331897-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>After El Paso mass shooting, Walmart will reportedly still sell guns and ammunition</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-gives-birth-in-back-of-car-drivers-coaching-goes-viral-do-the-magic-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Woman_gives_birth_in_ride_sharing_car_0_7572819_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Woman_gives_birth_in_ride_sharing_car_0_20190805100544-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman gives birth in back of car, driver's coaching goes viral: 'Do the magic'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-missing-from-group-home-in-redford-township" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/wjbk-missing-lamia-dixon-080819_1565269494638_7581132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/wjbk-missing-lamia-dixon-080819_1565269494638_7581132_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/wjbk-missing-lamia-dixon-080819_1565269494638_7581132_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/wjbk-missing-lamia-dixon-080819_1565269494638_7581132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/wjbk-missing-lamia-dixon-080819_1565269494638_7581132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Woman missing from group home in Redford Township</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/2-full-scale-active-shooter-drills-happening-in-metro-detroit-today" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/police%20lights%20crime%20tape%20generic%20_OP_1_CP__1565267848549.jpg_7581082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/police%20lights%20crime%20tape%20generic%20_OP_1_CP__1565267848549.jpg_7581082_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/police%20lights%20crime%20tape%20generic%20_OP_1_CP__1565267848549.jpg_7581082_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/police%20lights%20crime%20tape%20generic%20_OP_1_CP__1565267848549.jpg_7581082_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/police%20lights%20crime%20tape%20generic%20_OP_1_CP__1565267848549.jpg_7581082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 full-scale active shooter drills happening in Metro Detroit today</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/willie-nelson-cancels-grand-rapids-show-and-tour-cites-breathing-problem-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/getty-willie-nelson-080819_1565265131790_7580940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/getty-willie-nelson-080819_1565265131790_7580940_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/getty-willie-nelson-080819_1565265131790_7580940_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/getty-willie-nelson-080819_1565265131790_7580940_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/getty-willie-nelson-080819_1565265131790_7580940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Willie Nelson cancels Grand Rapids show and tour, cites 'breathing problem'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/macomb-county-sheriff-s-office-deploy-drones-for-water-rescues" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/police%20drone2_1565235701770.jpg_7580491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/police%20drone2_1565235701770.jpg_7580491_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/police%20drone2_1565235701770.jpg_7580491_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/police%20drone2_1565235701770.jpg_7580491_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/police%20drone2_1565235701770.jpg_7580491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Macomb County Sheriff's Office deploy drones for water rescues</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/6-injured-when-car-speeding-from-police-hits-vehicle-of-innocent-bystanders" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/mark%20twain%20crash_1565234727689.jpg_7580489_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/mark%20twain%20crash_1565234727689.jpg_7580489_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/mark%20twain%20crash_1565234727689.jpg_7580489_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/mark%20twain%20crash_1565234727689.jpg_7580489_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/mark%20twain%20crash_1565234727689.jpg_7580489_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>6 injured when car speeding from police hits vehicle of innocent bystanders</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 