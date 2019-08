- President Donald Trump and the first lady were in Ohio and Texas Wednesday to pay respects at the scenes of the nation's two most recent mass shootings. Some welcomed President Trump, but others blame him and his previous derogatory and insulting words for igniting the violence.



That's the big topic of this special edition of Let It Rip, as the communities of El Paso and Dayton try to heal.

How do we heal as a nation? Can we find a way to stop the violence and keep the right to bear arms? What should we do to prevent the next mass shooting?



On the panels:

Elena Herrada, Detroit community activist

Sen. Rosemary Bayer, (D) Clarkston, Mich.

Sen. Pete Lucido, (R), Macomb County, Mich.

Mike Shaw, Michigan State Police

Bill Kucyk, owner of Action Impact firearm range

Mass shootings renew calls for red flag gun legislation in Michigan

2 mass shootings in less than 24 hours shock US

'Gunfire incidents everywhere': Countries issue travel alerts for US after mass shootings