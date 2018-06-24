Let It Rip Weekend: Social studies standards; lowering voting age

Today on Let It Rip Weekend, some people don't want abortion rights, civil rights, and LGBT rights taught in Michigan schools. These suggestions are from a focus group that is looking at revisions of Michigan's social studies curriculum standards. It's part of a normal review process, but some people say the proposed standards are rewriting history.

And, should the voting age be lowered to 16-years-old in Michigan? A new bill could make it so. It's been said that starting civic engagement at a younger age helps with voter turnout down the road, but some worry it's a partisan tactic to get more democrats to the polls.

On the panel:

Judge Michael Warren, Oakland Co.

Sen. David Knezek, (D) - Dearborn Heights

Randy Speck, Madison District Public Schools Superintendent

Rep. Peter Lucido, (R) - Shelby Twp