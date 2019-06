- Michigan's attorney general has seized the former governor Rick Snyder's state-issued cell phone, along with those of dozens of other ex-officials in connection to the Flint water crisis.

Does this represent a new phase in the criminal probe?

On the panel:

Bill Kowalski, former FBI special agent

M.L. Elrick, FOX 2 investigative reporter

Jamie Roe, co-founder Grand River Strategies

Chastity Pratt Dawsey, Bridge Magazine

And then, with just a few days until the Mexico tariffs go into effect, will Mexico blink? Or will Americans be paying more for everything from avocados to auto parts.

On the panel:

Mashawn Maddock, spokesperson Oakland Co. GOP

Paul Eisenstein, The Detroit Bureau

Jamie Roe, co-founder Grand River Strategies

Chastity Pratt Dawsey, Bridge Magazine