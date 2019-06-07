< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. What actually happened on D-Day? A closer look at one of WWII's most chaotic and pivotal battles What actually happened on D-Day? A closer look at one of WWII's most chaotic and pivotal battles What actually happened on D-Day? A closer look at one of WWII's most chaotic and pivotal battles Weather Severe thunderstorms spawn weak tornado in western Michigan More rain expected in Detroit, Rouge River still hasn't crested Snow is returning to Metro Detroit but temper your frustration Is there a connection between the Tiger's opening day success and the following summer? Mornings Making your own re-usable food wraps with beeswax Making your own re-usable food wraps with beeswax Plant Powered Summer Skin Care Berkley Art Bash Sports Contests Snyder's phone seized; Mexico tariffs
Posted Jun 07 2019 09:34AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 07 2019 09:16AM EDT class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Snyder's phone seized; Mexico tariffs&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/let-it-rip/snyder-s-phone-seized-mexico-tariffs" data-title="Snyder's phone seized; Mexico tariffs" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/let-it-rip/snyder-s-phone-seized-mexico-tariffs" addthis:title="Snyder's phone seized; Mexico tariffs"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411346926.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411346926");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411346926_411344258_156949"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411346926_411344258_156949";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411344258","video":"572213","title":"Snyder%27s%20phone%20seized%3B%20Mexico%20tariffs","caption":"Michigan%27s%20attorney%20general%20has%20seized%20the%20former%20governor%20Rick%20Snyder%27s%20state-issued%20cell%20phone%2C%20along%20with%20those%20of%20dozens%20of%20other%20ex-officials%20in%20connection%20to%20the%20Flint%20water%20crisis.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F07%2FSnyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F07%2FSnyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_572213_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654521359%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DR5U7Si_zx-N4mrHkpdu6kVuZYCM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flet-it-rip%2Fsnyder-s-phone-seized-mexico-tariffs%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1iw3NmC2jxFNtfTTrCZe15WoMM0K2wGz4NbuvICPPLd-yPemQixqisnq0"}},"createDate":"Jun 07 2019 09:16AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411346926_411344258_156949",video:"572213",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Michigan%2527s%2520attorney%2520general%2520has%2520seized%2520the%2520former%2520governor%2520Rick%2520Snyder%2527s%2520state-issued%2520cell%2520phone%252C%2520along%2520with%2520those%2520of%2520dozens%2520of%2520other%2520ex-officials%2520in%2520connection%2520to%2520the%2520Flint%2520water%2520crisis.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_572213_1800.mp4?Expires=1654521359&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=R5U7Si_zx-N4mrHkpdu6kVuZYCM",eventLabel:"Snyder%27s%20phone%20seized%3B%20Mexico%20tariffs-411344258",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flet-it-rip%2Fsnyder-s-phone-seized-mexico-tariffs%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1iw3NmC2jxFNtfTTrCZe15WoMM0K2wGz4NbuvICPPLd-yPemQixqisnq0"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 09:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411346926"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 09:16AM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-411346926" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411346926-411344243"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411346926-411344243" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411346926" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - Michigan's attorney general has seized the former governor Rick Snyder's state-issued cell phone, along with those of dozens of other ex-officials in connection to the Flint water crisis.</p><p>Does this represent a new phase in the criminal probe? </p><p>On the panel:<br /> Bill Kowalski, former FBI special agent<br /> M.L. Elrick, FOX 2 investigative reporter<br /> Jamie Roe, co-founder Grand River Strategies<br /> Chastity Pratt Dawsey, Bridge Magazine</p><p>And then, with just a few days until the Mexico tariffs go into effect, will Mexico blink? Or will Americans be paying more for everything from avocados to auto parts.</p><p>On the panel: <br /> Mashawn Maddock, spokesperson Oakland Co. Are students getting the skills they need to succeed in college?
Posted Jun 02 2019 10:22AM EDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 10:23AM EDT
Today on Let it Rip, we talked about a topic that has an impact on most Americans. 
Thousands of graduating students in Detroit will soon enter college or the workforce, but some believe there's a problem. Are our students lacking basic skills needed to get good paying jobs? Our panel of experts discussed this topic and more! Our panel of experts discussed this topic and more! </p><p>Watch video above in case you missed it. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/let-it-rip/trump-s-attack-on-mueller-auto-insurance-reform" title="Trump's attack on Mueller; auto insurance reform" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Trump_s_attack_on_Mueller__auto_insuranc_0_7334492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Trump_s_attack_on_Mueller__auto_insuranc_0_7334492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Trump_s_attack_on_Mueller__auto_insuranc_0_7334492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Trump_s_attack_on_Mueller__auto_insuranc_0_7334492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Trump_s_attack_on_Mueller__auto_insuranc_0_7334492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Another week, another Trump tyraid. Trump's attack on Mueller; auto insurance reform
Posted May 31 2019 09:09AM EDT
Another week, another tirade. This time it was directed at outgoing special counsel Robert Mueller, after he refused to exonerate President Trump. 
Then, we discuss Michigan's auto insurance reform. Just hours ago, Gov. Whitmer signed a historic deal to lower our car insurance rates. But not everybody's happy. Who saves money now, and who may have to pay later? Also, is this a sign of things to come for cooperation between the Democrats and Republicans? Also, is this a sign of things to come for cooperation between the Democrats and Republicans?</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-weekend-lawmakers-divided-over-no-fault-insurance-companies-and-marijuana-off-the-clock" title="Let It Rip Weekend: Lawmakers divided over no-fault insurance; Companies and marijuana off the clock" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/Let_It_Rip_Weekend_0_7314807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/Let_It_Rip_Weekend_0_7314807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/Let_It_Rip_Weekend_0_7314807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/Let_It_Rip_Weekend_0_7314807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/Let_It_Rip_Weekend_0_7314807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lawmakers in Detroit divided over no-fault insurance? Let It Rip Weekend: Lawmakers divided over no-fault insurance; Companies and marijuana off the clock
Posted May 26 2019 05:14PM EDT
Lawmakers in Detroit divided over the no-fault insurance, and panel discussion about marijuana and private companies.
Should those companies be allowed to tell you what you can or can't do while not on company time? What actually happened on D-Day? A closer look at one of WWII's most chaotic and pivotal battles What actually happened on D-Day? A closer look at one of WWII's most chaotic and pivotal battles Protester jumps on stage, grabs microphone from Kamala Harris during SF Democratic Convention Most Recent
Police need help identifying third woman found in suspected serial killings Police need help identifying third woman found in suspected serial killings Detroit man charged with killing 2 gay men, 1 transgender woman Detroit man charged with killing 2 gay men, 1 transgender woman Snyder's phone seized; Mexico tariffs Detroit police chief to hold press conference on east side serial killer Detroit police chief to hold press conference on east side serial killer 4 kids hurt in crash overnight with underage driver on Outer Drive 