- State Lawmakers and Governor Whitmer are gearing up for a fight over the budget.

Republican leaders are moving forward with spending bills, without her input. They say she was not negotiating with common sense when it came to road funding. She has vowed to veto any bills that does not fix the roads.

Also, discussed is the advance in the vaping ban. Marijuana was just labeled as a "dangerous drug" by the Surgeon General, so why not ban marijuana vaping products and recreational marijuana?

Find out on Let It Rip Weekend.