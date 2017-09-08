The fate of DACA - is the 'Dreamer' program dead?
(WJBK) - President Donald Trump ends DACA, the program to protect dreamers -- undocumented immigrants who came here as children.
But he says it's up to Congress to fix it. Is he giving them a challenge he knows they can't handle -- or has he had a change of heart.
Does he actually now love the dreamers as he claims? Our panel tackles this and more in both segments.
On the panel:
Merari Mirelles, born in Mexico and brought to the US when she was 3. She is now a Greektown worker and college student.
Eusebia Aquino, born in Puerto Rico, raised in southwest Detroit, outspoken immigration advocate.
Brandon Brice, a native Detroiter and former Democrat turned Republican.
Jamie Roe, conservative consultant and co-founder of the Grand River Strategies.
On the Road
Charlie Langton asks metro Detroiters about dreamers and DACA.