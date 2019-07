- It was finally 'Mueller Time' - but was it, really?

Special investigator Robert Mueller testified before Congress - but the results were mixed to say the least.

We discuss the fallout and the aftermath of the hearings that left both sides unhappy.



Plus, the death penalty. The feds will soon begin executing death row inmates for the first time since 2003.

But why now? Is the motivation justice -- or politics?

On the panel:

Chastity Pratt, award-winning reporter for Bridge Magazine

Paul Eisenstein, multi-media reporter, publisher of The Detroit Bureau

Brandon Brice, independant political pundit

Sen. Pete Lucido, Majority Whip in the state senate.

On the Road:

Charlie Langton goes on the road to ask metro Detroit what they thought about the Mueller testimony.