President Donald Trump now says he disagreed with the chants in last night's rally in North Carolina where the crowd repeated the line 'send her back.'

They were referring to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar who was born in Somalia, but moved to America as a child and is a US citizen. The president says when the chanting started he began speaking very quickly to silence it -- but in fact he waited 12 seconds before saying anything.



Today he's facing criticism from both sides of the aisle. This follows recent tweets by Trump where he told four congresswomen of color to go back to where they came from. Three of the four were born in the United States.

Those tweets, that chant are the big topic on Let It Rip. The president says he's not a racist -- but critics say his words were certainly racist.



And when the crowd at his rally shouted "send her back” it wasn't until Thursday morning that he said they went too far. Is he right? Or as he gone too far by telling American citizens to leave the country if they don't agree with him.

On the panel:

Rochelle Riley, Arts and Culture director in Detroit, former Detroit Free Press columnist

Kristina Karamo, conservative and adjunct professor Wayne County Community College

Rep. Yousef Rabhi, Democratic floor leader in the State House.

Andrew "Rocky" Raczkowski, Oakland County Republican Party chair, retired veteran.

On the Road

Charlie Langton asks metro Detroit about the current state of political discourse and civility.