LIVE COVERAGE: How to watch Aretha Franklin's funeral

Aretha Franklin performs onstage during the "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" Premiere Concert during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

President Bill Clinton and Aretha Franklin attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Aretha Franklin had admirers all over the world, but she made Detroit her home. After a multi-day celebration in the Motor City, the Queen of Soul will be laid to rest Friday.

Her invitation-only funeral will be held at Greater Grace Temple, one of the largest and most famous churches in the city. The church also hosted Parks' funeral in 2005, at which Franklin sang.

Franklin's homegoing celebration in Detroit, where she was raised, began Monday with a concert at her hometown church, followed by two days of public visitation at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, and then another visitation Thursday at New Bethel Church. Thursday night, a concert in her honor was held in downtown Detroit.

Special coverage Friday for the funeral begins on at 9 a.m., with the show "R-E-S-P-E-C-T for the Queen," which features tributes and a look back at all she gave to her city and the world. Immediately following will be the funeral service in its entirety.

The funeral for the Queen of Soul is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and is expected to last at least 5 hours. She'll then be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery after the funeral.

The service will reflect Franklin's strong gospel roots. Among the gospel voices expected to fill Greater Grace include Marvin Sapp, the Clark Sisters and Vanessa Bell Armstrong.

WHO'S SPEAKING

Speakers include Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, city council president Brenda Jones, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, former president Bill Clinton, Al Sharpton, Tyler Perry, Clive Davis, Smokey Robinson, Isaiah Thomas, and more.

WHO'S PERFORMING

The funeral will start with music from the Aretha Franklin Orchestra, but also includes performances by Faith Hill, Ariana Grande, the Clark Sisters, Chaka Khan, Ron Isley, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, and Stevie Wonder.

HOW TO WATCH

The funeral will start around 10 a.m. at Greater Grace but will be streamed across the entire world. Watch it on fox2detroit.com/live starting with the special at 9 a.m.

FREEWAY OF LOVE

Greater Grace Temple is calling on people with pink Cadillacs to line up before the funeral in an effort to create a "Freeway of Love" in tribute to Franklin. That's a nod to her funky `80s tune of the same name that prominently featured the car in the lyrics and video.

Those who line the route get a special perk: The driver of the Caddy and one extra person will be admitted to the funeral.

I SAY A LITTLE PRAYER

After the funeral, Franklin will be entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, along with her father, Rev. C.L. Franklin; brother Cecil Franklin; sisters Carolyn Franklin and Erma Franklin; and nephew, Thomas Garrett. Woodlawn also is the final resting place for Parks and many of the Motor City's musical elite, including members of the Four Tops.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.