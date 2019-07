- The Michigan State Police said a couple is wanted for stealing a $7,000 ATV in May, which the bought with a fraudulent credit card.

MSP released surveillance photos of the man and woman who bought the blue Yamaha four-wheeler on May 10.

Police said the two walked into River Raisin Powersports on Telegraph Road in Frenchtown and bought the $7,000 ATV with a fraudulent card.

MSP said they believe the couple live in Detroit based on leads they've investigated thus far.

Police said the ATV was a blue 2018 Yamaha .

They ask anyone with information to contact MSP Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.