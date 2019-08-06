< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'All hands on deck': Thousands of volunteers battle blight on Detroit's west side

Posted Aug 06 2019 05:15PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 06 2019 05:23PM EDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 05:25PM EDT class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/-all-hands-on-deck-thousands-of-volunteers-battle-blight-on-detroit-s-west-side" data-title="'All hands on deck': Thousands of volunteers battle blight on Detroit's west side" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/-all-hands-on-deck-thousands-of-volunteers-battle-blight-on-detroit-s-west-side" addthis:title="'All hands on deck': Thousands of volunteers battle blight on Detroit's west side"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422492054.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script>  data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/_All_hands_on_deck___Thousands_of_volunt_0_7576734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/_All_hands_on_deck___Thousands_of_volunt_0_7576734_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/_All_hands_on_deck___Thousands_of_volunt_0_7576734_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/_All_hands_on_deck___Thousands_of_volunt_0_7576734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/_All_hands_on_deck___Thousands_of_volunt_0_7576734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422492054-422493542" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/_All_hands_on_deck___Thousands_of_volunt_0_7576734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/_All_hands_on_deck___Thousands_of_volunt_0_7576734_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/_All_hands_on_deck___Thousands_of_volunt_0_7576734_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/_All_hands_on_deck___Thousands_of_volunt_0_7576734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/_All_hands_on_deck___Thousands_of_volunt_0_7576734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> DETROIT (FOX 2) - Thousands of volunteers are rolling up their sleeves this week to battle blight in a Detroit neighborhood.

Volunteers were hard at work Tuesday helping clear out and clean up the area around Durfee Innovation Society and Central High School on Detroit's west side.

"We are going to remove blight from every single blighted alleyway within four square miles," said Chris Lambert.

Lambert is the CEO of Life Remodeled, and he's got thousands of dollars in donations and 10,000 people volunteering throughout the week, including workers from 160 companies, community groups, and church groups. They're all using the time to give back and build relationships.

"We trim trees, we cut grass, hedges, all sorts of things, and we just spend the day with our coworkers and really enjoy each other and get to know each other on a more personal basis," said Mary Avesian.

That's what this is all about -- not just cleaning up.

"Our country is extremely divided right now with race, religion, class, education and this week, what we're experiencing is what life can be like 365 days a yeah when we come together and work together," Lambert said.

Because together, it's amazing what can be accomplished.

"We chopped down a whole tree. Brooks Patterson died Saturday leaving behind quite the legacy." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Oakland County Exec L Brooks Patterson remembered as fighter at viewing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 05:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>L. Brooks Patterson died Saturday at 80 years old leaving behind quite the legacy.</p><p>At his public viewing Tuesday Oakland County employees wanted to share stories of him as a person and what many talked about, was that he was a fighter up to the very end.</p><p>"It's his fight, how are you going to tell Brooks Patterson not to fight," said Dr. Dayne Rogers, his son.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/in-wake-of-mass-shootings-countries-warn-of-travel-to-us-detroit-listed-as-city-to-avoid" title="In wake of mass shootings, countries warn of travel to U.S., Detroit listed as city to avoid" data-articleId="422488782" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/shooting%20scene%20dayton_1565058937435.JPG_7575131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/shooting%20scene%20dayton_1565058937435.JPG_7575131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/shooting%20scene%20dayton_1565058937435.JPG_7575131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/shooting%20scene%20dayton_1565058937435.JPG_7575131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/shooting%20scene%20dayton_1565058937435.JPG_7575131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>In wake of mass shootings, countries warn of travel to U.S., Detroit listed as city to avoid</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 05:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The recent mass shootings are prompting some countries to warn their citizens about traveling to the U.S., with at least two countries specifically naming Detroit as a place to avoid.</p><p>On Monday, Venezuela and Uruguay issued alerts to those considering travel to the United States, with both governments noting that gun violence from mass shootings has claimed the lives of more than 250 people in the U.S. just this year.</p><p>The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry advised those headed to the U.S. to postpone their visit. The country made reference to the weekend shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/oakland-university-police-search-for-missing-man-who-may-have-health-issues-access-to-weapons" title="Oakland University police locate missing ex-student in Bloomfield Twp, ending alert" data-articleId="422455041" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/wjbk-endangered%20ou%20student%20walker-080619_1565114142490.jpg_7576329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/wjbk-endangered%20ou%20student%20walker-080619_1565114142490.jpg_7576329_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/wjbk-endangered%20ou%20student%20walker-080619_1565114142490.jpg_7576329_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/wjbk-endangered%20ou%20student%20walker-080619_1565114142490.jpg_7576329_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/wjbk-endangered%20ou%20student%20walker-080619_1565114142490.jpg_7576329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Oakland University police locate missing ex-student in Bloomfield Twp, ending alert</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 01:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 06:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The search for a missing/endangered former student banned from Oakland University's campus is over.</p><p>Alexander Walker has been located and is safe in Bloomfield Township. 