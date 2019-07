- Neither party anticipated finding themselves together in court more than a year after a night out.

Yet, that was the case for three men who made an appearance at the Wayne County Court house on Wednesday, two of which are heading to prison for years.

"This was not a bar fight, it was an all-out assault," said Judge Kevin Cox, of the Third District Court.

Damian Willingham of Newport and Ricky Richett of Monroe each received separate sentences. Willingham, a 26-year-old was convicted of Assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder. He'll spend between 30 months and 10 years behind bars.

Richett, a 45-year-old, was convicted of second degree murder. He'll be in prison between 30 to 50 years.

"I have no visual memories, I know I was at my mom's funeral, I don't remember," said Michael Beaudrie, a victim of the fight. "I don't remember my brother's funeral, I don't remember the birth of my daughter or my grandchildren. There is so much that I have lost, I have no visual memory, no history. My life is blank."

A fourth man who was involved in the fight wasn't in the court room on Wednesday. Thomas Beaudrie - Michael's brother. He died from his injuries on the night of May 6, 2018.

"I would just like to say that 'yes, I do have remorse," said Willingham during his statement. "I'm not a bad person, I'm not a piece of s***."

Richett appeared less remorseful however, on account of claiming to be the victim during his final statement.

"I'm sorry Michael and Thomas were highly intoxicated and high on cocaine, which caused Michael to lose his life," he said, "but should I lose my life for the devilish acts? Where's my family's justice? I'm innocent."

The judge rebuked that claim, telling Richett was in fact not the victim, but an "aggressive, malicious human being."

Also in attendance was the teenage daughter of one of the victims.

"I remember sitting there staring into his lifeless face thinking of all the right things to say," she said. "After that, I broke down sobbing into his arms. I remember when I did, his legs started to move, and I felt like that was his last goodbye."