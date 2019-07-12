< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417697757" data-article-version="1.0">#AskAnAgent: How do you protect yourself from confidence fraud?</h1>
</header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=#AskAnAgent: How do you protect yourself from confidence fraud?&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/-askanagent-how-do-you-protect-yourself-from-confidence-fraud-" data-title="#AskAnAgent: How do you protect yourself from confidence fraud?" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/-askanagent-how-do-you-protect-yourself-from-confidence-fraud-" addthis:title="#AskAnAgent: How do you protect yourself from confidence fraud?"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417697757.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417697757");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_417697757_417695125_144380"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_417697757_417695125_144380";this.videosJson='[{"id":"417695125","video":"583604","title":"%23AskAnAgent%3A%20How%20do%20you%20protect%20yourself%20from%20confidence%20fraud%3F","caption":"The%20FBI%20isn%27t%20just%20black%20sedans%20and%20black%20suits.%20They%27re%20not%20just%20solving%20serial%20killers%20or%20bank%20robberies.%20They%20do%20more%20-%20including%20trying%20to%20protect%20you.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F12%2F_AskAnAgent__How_do_you_protect_yourself_0_7517240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F12%2F_AskAnAgent__How_do_you_protect_yourself_from_co_583604_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657514524%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DA5OPih5rsJr4DCIOPlStMrrNXcA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2F-askanagent-how-do-you-protect-yourself-from-confidence-fraud-"}},"createDate":"Jul 12 2019 12:42AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_417697757_417695125_144380",video:"583604",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/_AskAnAgent__How_do_you_protect_yourself_0_7517240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520FBI%2520isn%2527t%2520just%2520black%2520sedans%2520and%2520black%2520suits.%2520They%2527re%2520not%2520just%2520solving%2520serial%2520killers%2520or%2520bank%2520robberies.%2520They%2520do%2520more%2520-%2520including%2520trying%2520to%2520protect%2520you.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/12/_AskAnAgent__How_do_you_protect_yourself_from_co_583604_1800.mp4?Expires=1657514524&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=A5OPih5rsJr4DCIOPlStMrrNXcA",eventLabel:"%23AskAnAgent%3A%20How%20do%20you%20protect%20yourself%20from%20confidence%20fraud%3F-417695125",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2F-askanagent-how-do-you-protect-yourself-from-confidence-fraud-"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 12:42AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/790E68AB7DE74B2FBA979EC79723ADF0_1562906376107_7517325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/790E68AB7DE74B2FBA979EC79723ADF0_1562906376107_7517325_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/790E68AB7DE74B2FBA979EC79723ADF0_1562906376107_7517325_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/790E68AB7DE74B2FBA979EC79723ADF0_1562906376107_7517325_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/790E68AB7DE74B2FBA979EC79723ADF0_1562906376107_7517325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417697757-417697715" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/790E68AB7DE74B2FBA979EC79723ADF0_1562906376107_7517325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/790E68AB7DE74B2FBA979EC79723ADF0_1562906376107_7517325_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/790E68AB7DE74B2FBA979EC79723ADF0_1562906376107_7517325_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/790E68AB7DE74B2FBA979EC79723ADF0_1562906376107_7517325_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/12/790E68AB7DE74B2FBA979EC79723ADF0_1562906376107_7517325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417697757" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>The FBI isn't just black sedans and black suits. They're not just solving serial killers or bank robberies. They do more - including trying to protect you.</p><p>FOX 2 has a new project with the FBI where we're going to ask them, whatever YOU want. Within reason. We can't ask about open cases - so no questions about Jimmy Hoffa. But we can (and hopefully will) talk about anything you're interested in. </p><p>So what does the FBI do beyond looking cool in sweet sedans? Well, for one thing they're fighting fraud and scams. </p><p>In our first edition of #AskAnAgent, we talked all about scams and what to look out for - specifically it's called confidence fraud. </p><p>FBI agent Reuben Coleman is an expert on scams and frad and explained to us that confidence fraud is where the victim is deceived or tricked into believing they have a trusting relationship with the person committing the crime. Whether that's family, friends, or even romance - a victim thinks they're helping someone they know. </p><p>As a result, the victim is persuaded to: </p><p>1. Send money<br /> 2. Send items of value to the perpetrator (like gift cards or even money)<br /> 3. Launder money on behalf of the perpetrator (victim is sent a check to deposit and then is asked to send the money along to a third party)</p><p>How do you avoid becoming a victim?</p><p>1. Resist the urge to act immediately<br /> 2. Try to contact friend or family member to determine whether the call is legitimate<br /> 3. Get the name of the agency the call is purportedly coming from and call that agency directly (Note: law enforcement agencies typically do not call requesting money for any reason)<br /> 4. DO NOT wire money, buy gift cards or send a cashier's check in response to a request for money made over the telephone or via email - using those methods make it extremely difficult (if not impossible) to get the money back</p><p>If you suspect you are the victim of a scam: </p><p>1. Stop all contact immediately<br /> 2. Immediately report any transfer of funds to your financial institution<br /> 3. File a complaint with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (<strong><a href="http://www.ic3.gov" target="_blank">www.ic3.gov</a></strong>)<br /> 4. Contact your local FBI office or other law enforcement agency</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story417697757 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story417697757 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-417697757",i="relatedHeadlines-417697757",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5038_" > 