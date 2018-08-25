"Mike the Cop" receives 4.4 million views for cop aerobics video

- 4.4 million views for a local officer who goes viral with cop aerobics.

The man who goes by Mike the cop, works in law enforcement in metro Detroit.

"you'll find me on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and twitter, I think that's where I'm mainly active, and if it’s the crooked cop from the 90s then you've found the wrong guy," Mike said.

Joining law enforcement in 2009, Mike started blogging and posting videos like his coop aerobics in 2014.

The video posted on Thursday, has already received 4.4 million views, 7 and a half thousand comments, and 54 thousand shares.

"The internet moves fast, next week it will be like 7 years ago that it was posted," he said.

Mike says it wasn't just a short video, but an actual 30 min cardio workout.

Mike does videos like these because he is humanizing the badge, and is in a nonprofit with that name, working to bridge the gap between communities and cops.

"That's just it, if you can get to know a police officer outside of work and see that they're just like everyone else, like coaching little league teams, wanting their kids to have a good life, they live in the same neighborhood and everyone else, cut their grass, and put their pants on one leg at a time. They're just like normal people," he said.

The nonprofit Humanizing the Badge has two main focuses, the first project human, brings together police departments and nonprofits, and the second, call for backup helps first responders manage stress to reduce suicide rates.

