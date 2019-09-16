"My own mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease when she was 65," said Cameron Huddleston. "I was only 35."

Like so many, Huddleston found herself playing the role of parent to her own parent. That meant managing her mom's finances. Unfortunately, it's a topic neither of them ever talked about.

"I had to figure everything out as I was going through it and as she was losing her memory," said Huddleston.