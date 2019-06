- A vigil was held Friday to remember the Detroit police sergeant killed while off-duty last weekend as the man accused in Elaine Williams' death was arraigned.

In District 7, the community joined Detroit police in gathering at the sixth precinct to remember one of their own -- Officer Elaine Williams, 34 years old, well-liked and highly respected. Colleagues, friends and family were shocked by her sudden and violent death on Sunday night.

"What a life to take - this woman. There's no words to explain her greatness. If there was just one person that everyone should have met, it would have been my aunt," said Kiaisha Stewart, Williams' niece.

RELATED:

"She was very courageous. She was probably one of the bravest I ever met," another niece Kayla Stewart said.

Williams was allegedly killed by her own boyfriend at their home on Belton in Garden City.

"My aunt was more than amazing. If you met her, you would understand the love that's out here," Kiaisha said.

The suspect, 35-year-old Eddie Ray Jr. Johnson, was arraigned via Skype from his hospital bed Friday. Investigators say he shot Williams multiple times and when police arrived at the home he was found injured nearby. Now he's charged with first degree murder and felony firearm and will be remanded to the Wayne County Jail when he's released from the hospital.

Williams was remembered as a truly dedicated public servant who was a victim of the violence she dedicated her life to preventing.

"She was small but she was mighty. SHe was a wonderful person dedicated to all of the people here in District 7 and at the sixth precinct. Everyone in the community knew her. They loved her. She was at every event that we had from Easter egg hunts to Christmas parties. She really embodied what public service is and what it is to be a Detroit police officer," said Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell.