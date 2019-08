- "He was a great kid; he was a great kid. There was no reason for this at all," said a father of one of the victims.

Nine families shattered - including the father of Logan Turner, who stood on the spot where is son took his last breath.

"His path was set, he had a great job, he was 27 years old with a house and a couple of cars," said father. "Just found his new love and they were talking about moving in together."

It was around 1 a.m. on Sunday at the Lively Bar district in Dayton. People described the scene as pure pandemonium.

"A little after 1 a.m. you just heard 'pop-pop-pop,'" said Wes Freeman, a witness. "I saw bodies. I saw bodies."

Freeman initially thought the commotion was caused by fireworks. However, when he saw people running for their lives, he ran too.

"I moved here six months ago and I lived through the tornadoes. I lived through the KKK Rally and now this," Freeman said. "How much more is going to take to make this city even stronger than it already is?"

The 24-year-old shooter now dead was identified as Conner Betts. While there is little known about Betts, it is reported that he was from the area. People who remember him from school said he had a 'kill list' and a 'rape list' and had a fascination with murder.

Both guns found on Betts were purchased legally. Despite being suspended in high school for those lists, he had a clean record.

Officers on patrol reportedly took him down within 30 seconds. Police said despite the large number of victims, it could have been even worse. At a rally following the shooting, Dayton's mayor spoke to thousands in attendance.

"I love you Dayton," said Nan Whaley. "We have lots of challenging days ahead, but you know Dayton is fearless."

However, during the speaking the mood turned political. Chants formed during the rally, with one calling on lawmakers to "do something."

While her tone was soft on Sunday, Whaley's diction changed on Monday, turning from talking condolences to policy. She said she's an advocate for stricter gun control and despite her city being a small one it could be a model for the rest of the country.

Among those at the rally was Kody Robertson, who knows the scene of a mass shooting all too well after he was injured in Las Vegas where a gunman open fired on concert-goers.

"Probably next couple of days and weeks are going to be a blue. It's going to be a lot emotionally to be honest. These families will never be the same," said Robertson.

A sentiment that was echoed by Turner's dad.

"Pray to God every day you're here and if you're not, get into it," said Turner's dad.