'Rock the Block' helps deserving people fix up their homes 29 2019 06:22PM Posted Jul 29 2019 06:29PM EDT a="/virtual/news/local-news/-rock-the-block-helps-deserving-people-fix-up-their-homes";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420973713" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SOUTHFIELD, MIch. (FOX 2)</strong> - It's another round of Rock the Block - the neighborhood revitalization project - now in its sixth year.<br /> <br /> "We have been working in this community doing our home ownership program for quite some time," said Stephanie Osterland, Habitat for Humanity. "We decided to add in Rock the Block and do work with the neighbors."</p><p>With Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County, this group of roughly 50 volunteers spent the last two days in Southfield. They donated their time and a little elbow grease, to help more than a dozen low-income neighbors fix-up their homes near Evergreen - between Eight and Nine mile roads.<br /> <br /> "Once they meet some general criteria we perform a site assessment and look at the property and say what can we do within two days with our volunteers to make the biggest impact."</p><p>The group included volunteers from six different churches across Oakland County, repairing and cleaning gutters and porches. More storms on Monday didn't help." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hartland hit hard by latest rounds of storms, 33K without power</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 11:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thousands are without power after storms came through part of Oakland and Livingston counties Sunday. More storms on Monday didn't help.</p><p>About 33,000 customers are in the dark as of tonight in Brighton and Howell as large trees that were toppled, brought down power lines.</p><p>Transformers landed on vehicles among the damage.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/non-profit-for-military-vets-in-need-of-financial-help" title="Non-profit for military vets in need of financial help" data-articleId="421031117" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/29/Non_profit_for_military_vets_in_need_of__0_7558883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/29/Non_profit_for_military_vets_in_need_of__0_7558883_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/29/Non_profit_for_military_vets_in_need_of__0_7558883_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/29/Non_profit_for_military_vets_in_need_of__0_7558883_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/29/Non_profit_for_military_vets_in_need_of__0_7558883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Stacia Miller knows firsthand about the lack of quality care for veterans, having once broken her back serving in the Navy." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Non-profit for military vets in need of financial help</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 11:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Stacia Miller knows firsthand about the lack of quality care for veterans, having once broken her back serving in the Navy.</p><p>A visit by Miller to the VA hospital in 2011 motivated her to take action.</p><p>"I went to the VA, I asked them to run some tests," she said. "They ran some tests, they injured me - cracked some ribs, came out of the test with two black eyes. I went, I'm pretty bold, pretty assertive, that this is happening to people who are not. So I went to law school."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/revenge-vandalism-in-roseville-as-pavilion-gets-trashed" title="Revenge vandalism in Roseville as pavilion gets trashed" data-articleId="421029163" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/29/Revenge_vandalism_in_Roseville_as_pavili_0_7559036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/29/Revenge_vandalism_in_Roseville_as_pavili_0_7559036_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/29/Revenge_vandalism_in_Roseville_as_pavili_0_7559036_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/29/Revenge_vandalism_in_Roseville_as_pavili_0_7559036_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/29/Revenge_vandalism_in_Roseville_as_pavili_0_7559036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Everything is cleaned up but there are still hard feelings about a vandalized pavilion in Roseville." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Revenge vandalism in Roseville as pavilion gets trashed</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 11:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Everything is cleaned up but there are still hard feelings about a vandalized pavilion in Roseville.</p><p>"If you disagree with something, fine, disagree," said Tony Lipinski "Talk to somebody about it, but to go to this extreme it just costs everybody money."</p><p>The mess was left behind at one of the pavilions at the Veterans Memorial Park. A group used it for a birthday party and may have gotten ticked off when their plans to use a bounce house were deflated.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 