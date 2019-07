- It's another round of Rock the Block - the neighborhood revitalization project - now in its sixth year.



"We have been working in this community doing our home ownership program for quite some time," said Stephanie Osterland, Habitat for Humanity. "We decided to add in Rock the Block and do work with the neighbors."

With Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County, this group of roughly 50 volunteers spent the last two days in Southfield. They donated their time and a little elbow grease, to help more than a dozen low-income neighbors fix-up their homes near Evergreen - between Eight and Nine mile roads.



"Once they meet some general criteria we perform a site assessment and look at the property and say what can we do within two days with our volunteers to make the biggest impact."

The group included volunteers from six different churches across Oakland County, repairing and cleaning gutters and porches. Even painting - and landscaping.

"What they do for especially the elderly and low-income, it's just amazing," said Karen Jordan.

The volunteers will continue to rock a few more blocks through September.

"What all of our volunteers come here for, meeting homeowners and seeing how much a little help can change somebody's life."

"I want to thank each one personally for their hard work today because I just appreciate this so much," Jordan said.