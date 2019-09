- A retired Detroit firefighter is fed up after someone keeps stealing huge plants right off her front porch again and again, but this time -- she got him on camera.

Jo Ann Jones makes it look easy, landscaping her yard, growing amazing flowers and plants, but her cannas keep disappearing from her driveway. Early Saturday morning, they were stolen off her front porch.

"I was shocked. I had to rewind it to make sure. I was like, is that my house? But then I realized it was my house and I was just shocked," she said.

Jones has Ring, which captured the thief red-handed, picking up one plant and then the other and leaving in what looks to be a gray car.

"I could see him very well with the pony tail and the fatigue pants but I don't know who he is," she said. "(I've) never seen him around. I never seen him before in my life."

But he's certainly got a lot of nerve. Jones is a retired Detroit firefighter and she's worked hard for this oasis outside her home on Outer Drive. She doesn't deserve to have it stolen.

"I live in the city of Detroit, have been living in the city of Detroit, but I don't expect to be robbed. I don't want anybody on my property and violating my personal space and that's how I feel," she said. "It does not matter where you live - you should feel safe where you live."

Jones is fed up. She's a gun owner and has a sign right in her window, warning that there is nothing there worth dying for.

"I do have a permit but I really wouldn't want to take anybody's life over some plants, I really wouldn't," she said. "But I'm just tired of people coming up onto my personal space. It's mind boggling to me why people are stealing flowers."

Instead of shooting him, she's shaming him. She's posting her video all over social media, hoping someone knows who this guy is and calls Detroit police.

"If somebody knows who that guy is - your cousin, your friend - somebody knows who he is and I don't think that it's right that you take things that I've worked hard to provide," she said. "And I'm sick of being told what do you expect in the city of Detroit."