'Something snapped' - son arrested for murder of dad found dead in Hazel Park basement

- Police in Hazel Park have arrested a man for the murder of his own father who was found dead in the basement of a Hazel Park home.

The deadly discovery was made while officers were responding to a missing person's report in the 23300 block of Harding. That's where police found the body of 65-year-old Jim Arbow. The main suspect in the murder is his own son.

"Apparently something happened, something snapped. It is very unfortunate," his neighbor, Nikc said.

Arbow's wife and other kids had been looking for him and the son - the man accused of killing him.

"The lady and her son asked me if I know anything about why the gentleman is not home. I didn't see him for like two days," Nick said.

RELATED:

Family member in custody after body found in basement of Hazel Park home

Police were called around 6 Tuesday night and by 11, investigators found him dead, with multiple blunt force traumas to the head.

"Anytime of domestic violence of this amount of violence and aggression is hard to understand. We're unsure of what the motive is at this point," Police Chief Brian Buchholz said.

Police believe he was killed between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. when he and his son were at home together.

"They (are) a hard working family, he's a hard worker. They seemed to get along real well. That's a shock to me," neighbor Douglass Cornett said.

Police arrested his son around 2 a.m. Wednesday in Gratiot County by tracking his cell phone.

His name won't be released until he's arraigned, which could happen Friday.

Police said the rest of the family hs cooperated with the investigation.