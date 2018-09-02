"Walk 4 Friendship" raises money for people and families with special needs

- The annual community Walk4Friendship raises crucial funds and awareness for those with special needs.

“It brings out the best in everybody, it brings out the soul, it just brings people together from all walks of life,” Itty Shemtov said.

Walkers gathered at the West Bloomfield Town Hall Sunday morning for a 1.5-mile family walk followed by entertainment, activities, food, music and so much more.

“This is a day when our entire community feel compelled to come together and join as one with the community of children and adults with special needs because they bring that special environment that nobody else can bring,” Bassie Shemtov said, Director of Friendship Circle.

With the help of volunteers, the Friendship Circle provides assistance and support to 3,000 individuals with special needs and their families.

Providing recreational, social, educational and job training programs.



