- One person has been arrested after a video circulated on social media over the weekend of a group of drivers blocking traffic and drifting along The Lodge.

Chief Craig said Monday that a 25-year-old man from Canton with a "very distinctive" green car with a stripe, possibly a Hellcat, was arrested within hours of police getting word of the video. Craig said six other vehicles in the video have been identified but no other arrests have been made yet.

Michigan State Police First Lt. Michael Shaw said they started getting 911 calls about this just after 11 p.m. Callers said it was happening on The Lodge near Livernois. Drivers seen in the video, mostly in Dodge Charges, blocked all lanes of traffic while doing doughnuts, burnouts and other stunts.

Troopers went to that area but were on the opposite side of traffic. The troopers then turned their lights on and the drivers took off. Police did not pursue as to not put other drivers in danger.

"We're asking the people that are breaking the law, please continue to post yourselves on social media," Shaw said Monday. "That's going to help us out a great deal to find you, which we're doing now. So please continue to post your face on social media, post your license plates, post all the illegal activity that you're continuing to do.

"If you're a citizen out there ... please call 911 first. And then you can record whatever you want for social media. But we need to get our officers and our troopers out there right away and 5-10 minutes."

Craig posted a note on social media over the weekend as well, after he was alerted of the video by Detroit councilperson Andre Spivey, saying, "We are not going to tolerate this blatant disregard for public safety in our city."

He said Monday they're looking into possibilities where these drivers could show off their cars in safe spaces. He says he dealt with similar disturbances when he was chief in Los Angeles, and Detroit police have gotten multiple calls about this driving behavior happening in city parks as well.

"We support car shows and the car show culture - but we will not support reckless behavior. Ever," he said.

Craig said the 25-year-old was arrested for driving without a license, and has also been cited for a number of other issues. Craig said they're still investigating him and a number of others, so further charges could be pending.

Craig said four of the six cars they're investigating aren't registered in the city of Detroit.

"Because they probably figure, 'I'm not going to do it in Canton. I'm not going to do it in Novi. So let's just take over The Lodge Freeway.' It's not going to happen. It's just not going to happen," Craig said. "There's a zero tolerance; you endanger too many lives."