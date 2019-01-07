1 caught, 1 on run after Costco jewelry theft in Commerce

- Oakland County deputies are searching for a smash and grab robber Monday night.

Police initially got a call that shots had been fired inside the Costco store in Commerce Township. When they arrived they realized what callers heard was really glass breaking.

At least two people smashed some jewelry cases, grabbed what they could and ran out.



Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard spotted West Bloomfield police going after a car and realized it was the robbery suspects.

"They got one, the second (suspect) is out on foot," Bouchard said. "So we've had a perimeter continue to tighten, we believe he is in this perimeter but they are large lots, very dark yards. We are going to keep at it and try to pinch this perimeter tighter and tighter and try to catch him.

Police are searching for the remaining suspect in the area of Maple and Inkster on the border between West Bloomfield and Bloomfield Township.

If that's your neighborhood, lock your doors and windows and report anything or anyone suspicious.

