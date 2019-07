- Detroit Police are investigating a double shooting that happed Saturday morning around 4:20 in the area of Eastbound I-94 and Connor.

Police say they responded to the scene for a shooting and when they arrived there was a black Ford Edge crashed over the side ramp on the eastbound I-94 side at Connor. One man, a John Doe, was found shot to death inside the truck.

There was another man found on the scene. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the hospital by medics. He is currently in critical condition.

As of right now, there is no suspect in custody.

