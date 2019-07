- Detroit Police are looking into a deadly accident that happened Saturday night around 10:20 in the area of Harper and Harrell.

Police say a driver, a 58-year-old man, was driving a 2003 white Ford Explorer on Harper when he loss control and struck a tree.

There was one passenger, a Jane Doe in her 40's, inside the truck during the accident. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital, and he is currently in critical condition.

Police say there were no witnesses around, and they are not saying if alcohol or drugs played a role.

