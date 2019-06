- One person is dead after a double shooting that happened Sunday morning around 2 a.m. in the 11200 block of Morang.

Detroit Police say there was an exchange of gun fire at the above location and that resulted to both of the victims being struck.

Both victims were then taken to the hospital. Victim 1, a John Doe, died of his injuries. Victim 2, also a John Doe, was rushed to surgery prior to officers arriving. The condition of victim 2 is currently unknown.

Police are still investigating.

If you have any information on what happened, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.