- Detroit Police are on scene investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening around 7:20 at the Rouge Park Golf Course located in the area of Plymouth and Burt.

Police say some sort of altercation on the basketball court between two men occurred. As one of the men walked away, one of the suspects produced a weapon and started firing shots.

A woman, 30, and a man, 29, were both struck. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries and the man suffered a gunshot wound to the body and his condition is unknown.

Police say there were possibly five suspects involved. One of those suspects was a 27-year-old man, and he was detained. The other four suspects are still on the run.

