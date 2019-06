- Detroit police are looking for a suspect after one person was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting over the weekend, just a couple blocks away from Greektown.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday at Beaubien and Congress.

We're told two men were arguing and then shots were fired. A 28-year-old died after being shot in the chest, back and leg. A 34-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were also hit, and are said to be in serious condition in the hospital.

Police say the suspect was a man wearing all black, but don't know any more about him right now.

Police are looking at nearby surveillance video.

We're told this is one of several shootings that happened around Detroit over the weekend. We're waiting for more information from Detroit police about what happened.