e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story413871475" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 1 month after Carlos Hall was found killed in his home, family wants closure addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/1-month-after-carlos-hall-was-found-killed-in-his-home-family-wants-closure" addthis:title="1 month after Carlos Hall was found killed in his home, family wants closure"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413871475.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413871475");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_413871475_413870323_180845"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413871475_413870323_180845";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413870323","video":"576644","title":"1%20month%20after%20Carlos%20Hall%20was%20found%20killed%20in%20his%20home%2C%20family%20wants%20closure","caption":"The%20family%20of%20Carlos%20Hall%20wants%20closure%20a%20month%20after%20his%20murder.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F20%2F1_month_after_Carlos_Hall_was_found_kill_0_7427448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F20%2F1_month_after_Carlos_Hall_was_found_killed_in_hi_576644_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655678709%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D3dzt8XEYoTrUBDSGvq8dKWLptIc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2F1-month-after-carlos-hall-was-found-killed-in-his-home-family-wants-closure"}},"createDate":"Jun 20 2019 06:45PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413871475_413870323_180845",video:"576644",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/1_month_after_Carlos_Hall_was_found_kill_0_7427448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520family%2520of%2520Carlos%2520Hall%2520wants%2520closure%2520a%2520month%2520after%2520his%2520murder.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/20/1_month_after_Carlos_Hall_was_found_killed_in_hi_576644_1800.mp4?Expires=1655678709&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=3dzt8XEYoTrUBDSGvq8dKWLptIc",eventLabel:"1%20month%20after%20Carlos%20Hall%20was%20found%20killed%20in%20his%20home%2C%20family%20wants%20closure-413870323",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2F1-month-after-carlos-hall-was-found-killed-in-his-home-family-wants-closure"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jun 20 2019 06:58PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 20 2019 06:45PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/197B82DDDB604F6FAB88FCE8AC1DABE6_1561070625946_7427444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/197B82DDDB604F6FAB88FCE8AC1DABE6_1561070625946_7427444_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/197B82DDDB604F6FAB88FCE8AC1DABE6_1561070625946_7427444_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/197B82DDDB604F6FAB88FCE8AC1DABE6_1561070625946_7427444_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/197B82DDDB604F6FAB88FCE8AC1DABE6_1561070625946_7427444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413871475-413869838" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/197B82DDDB604F6FAB88FCE8AC1DABE6_1561070625946_7427444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/197B82DDDB604F6FAB88FCE8AC1DABE6_1561070625946_7427444_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/197B82DDDB604F6FAB88FCE8AC1DABE6_1561070625946_7427444_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/197B82DDDB604F6FAB88FCE8AC1DABE6_1561070625946_7427444_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/197B82DDDB604F6FAB88FCE8AC1DABE6_1561070625946_7427444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg DETROIT (FOX 2) - The family of Carlos Hall wants closure a month after his murder. "He was a good man and didn't deserve this."</p><p>Jones lost her son in May when Carlos Hall, Sr., 47, was shot and killed.</p><p>"I was at home - I got a call - sit down, my baby's gone and I don't know why," Jones said. "I just need somebody to help me find out - find those that did it."</p><p>Jones - tried to hold back tears as she and her family ask for help - and remember their loved one.</p><p>"Carlos Hall was my fiancée - he was a son, he was a father, he was a grandfather," said Sharon Cannon.</p><p>It happened at 1:30 p.m. May 19, on Sunday at his home on Manor near Meyers and Schoolcraft. He was a victim of a vicious crime.</p><p>He was found by his roommate shot multiple times.</p><p>"He grew up in that neighborhood and everybody loved him," said Kenneth Cannon.</p><p>Which makes it all the more difficult to understand what happened, and why. His young nephew says he is lost without him.</p><p>"I thank my uncle for taking the time out of their day to help me become a better man and a better person," said Justin Wells, his nephew.</p><p>Hall was a person, his loved ones say, didn't deserve this.</p><p>"I just pray that someone please step forward - if you know anything - just the tiniest bit of information can help," said Jones.</p><p>"If it was anyone in your family you would want someone to speak up so I wish that you guys would do the same," said sister Lasheva Sanford.</p><p>I know there's a lot of mothers that have lost a lot of babies and I know the pain," said Jones. "I just need someone to help me find my baby's killer - please help me."</p><p>If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66074" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/ermanni-if-you-ve-wanted-to-quit-smoking-now-is-the-time" title="Ermanni: If you've wanted to quit smoking, now is the time" data-articleId="413879431" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ermanni__If_you_have_ever_wanted_to_quit_0_7427198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ermanni__If_you_have_ever_wanted_to_quit_0_7427198_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ermanni__If_you_have_ever_wanted_to_quit_0_7427198_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ermanni__If_you_have_ever_wanted_to_quit_0_7427198_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ermanni__If_you_have_ever_wanted_to_quit_0_7427198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Quitting smoking isn't easy but now Michigan is offering some free help for people who are ready to get serious about it. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ermanni: If you've wanted to quit smoking, now is the time</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ryan Ermanni</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Quitting smoking isn't easy but now Michigan is offering some free help for people who are ready to get serious about it. </p><p>Ryan Ermanni has his own success story and shares how you can do it, too. </p><p>This back ramp used to be a popular spot for me, before shows, commercial breaks, I would be out here. But not so much anymore.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/a-dead-judge-who-was-dismembered-by-his-son-left-an-800-000-estate-so-who-gets-it-" title="A dead judge who was dismembered by his son left an $800,000 estate. So who gets it?" data-articleId="413875218" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Will_the_son__or_the_sister__receive_the_0_7427452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Will_the_son__or_the_sister__receive_the_0_7427452_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Will_the_son__or_the_sister__receive_the_0_7427452_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Will_the_son__or_the_sister__receive_the_0_7427452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Will_the_son__or_the_sister__receive_the_0_7427452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>A dead judge who was dismembered by his son left an $800,000 estate. So who gets it?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The son was found guilty of dismembering his body, but not murdering him. </p><p>Should he inherit his $800,000 estate? That's the question at the center of a bizarre trial that's stretched from Michigan to Florida.</p><p>James "Skip" Scandirito was a former Macomb County District Judge. However, after he resigned from the bench in 2000 due to allegations of fixing tickets for sexual favors, he retired to Florida. Then residents of Boca Raton stumbled across a frightening sight in March of 2018.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/oakland-county-sheriff-pushes-to-expand-police-athletic-program" title="Oakland County Sheriff pushes to expand Police Athletic Program" data-articleId="413868543" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Oakland_County_sheriff_pushing_to_expand_0_7426900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Oakland_County_sheriff_pushing_to_expand_0_7426900_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Oakland_County_sheriff_pushing_to_expand_0_7426900_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Oakland_County_sheriff_pushing_to_expand_0_7426900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Oakland_County_sheriff_pushing_to_expand_0_7426900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Oakland County Sheriff pushes to expand Police Athletic Program</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At its best, sports and exercise can do wonderful things for kids.</p><p>From the function of team work to learning how to keep one's emotions in check, partaking in any game establishes a foundation of maturity and develops that. That's at the core of what the Oakland County Sheriff is trying to build with his PAL program.</p><p>"You understand I can lose a game without losing my temper. I can be a good sport," said Mike Bouchard. "I can say 'hey, you elbowed me,' 'I get a foul,' I get to shoot.' (Photo Courtesy: Brit Huckabay/NSGA)" title="Senior Games Athletics_1560984539565-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>103-year-old runner becomes oldest woman to compete on American track</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/returning-citizen-opens-startup-on-detroit-s-east-side-10-20-30"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Returning_citizen_opens_startup_on_Detro_0_7411734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Returning_citizen_opens_startup_on_Detro_0_20190617235006"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Returning citizen opens startup on Detroit's east side: 10 20 30</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/at-least-2-injured-in-toronto-raptors-victory-rally-gunfire-police-say-crowd-runs-from-scene"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Video%20of%20crowd%20toronto_1560805599561.jpg_7410046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Videos from the scene showed many in the crowd running near the Toronto Raptors' victory rally and parade. So who gets it?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1-month-after-carlos-hall-was-found-killed-in-his-home-family-wants-closure" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/197B82DDDB604F6FAB88FCE8AC1DABE6_1561070625946_7427444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/197B82DDDB604F6FAB88FCE8AC1DABE6_1561070625946_7427444_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/197B82DDDB604F6FAB88FCE8AC1DABE6_1561070625946_7427444_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/197B82DDDB604F6FAB88FCE8AC1DABE6_1561070625946_7427444_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/197B82DDDB604F6FAB88FCE8AC1DABE6_1561070625946_7427444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 month after Carlos Hall was found killed in his home, family wants closure</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/oakland-county-sheriff-pushes-to-expand-police-athletic-program" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Oakland_County_sheriff_pushing_to_expand_0_7426900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Oakland_County_sheriff_pushing_to_expand_0_7426900_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Oakland_County_sheriff_pushing_to_expand_0_7426900_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Oakland_County_sheriff_pushing_to_expand_0_7426900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Oakland_County_sheriff_pushing_to_expand_0_7426900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Oakland County Sheriff pushes to expand Police Athletic Program</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/elmo-stopped-by-a-detroit-early-learning-center-today-to-teach-kids-about-music" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Elmo_stopped_by_a_Detroit_Public_Schools_0_7427117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Elmo_stopped_by_a_Detroit_Public_Schools_0_7427117_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Elmo_stopped_by_a_Detroit_Public_Schools_0_7427117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Elmo_stopped_by_a_Detroit_Public_Schools_0_7427117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Elmo_stopped_by_a_Detroit_Public_Schools_0_7427117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Elmo stopped by a Detroit early learning center today to teach kids about music</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/livonia-families-claim-ford-s-clean-up-of-cancer-causing-chemicals-has-failed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Livonia_families_claim_Ford_s_clean_up_o_0_7427218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Livonia_families_claim_Ford_s_clean_up_o_0_7427218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Livonia_families_claim_Ford_s_clean_up_o_0_7427218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Livonia_families_claim_Ford_s_clean_up_o_0_7427218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Livonia_families_claim_Ford_s_clean_up_o_0_7427218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Livonia families claim Ford's clean up of cancer-causing chemicals has failed</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 