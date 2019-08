- Police need assistance in locating 11-year-old Antonio Coleman who hasn't returned to his home in 17000 block of Birwood.

He was last seen August 18th around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Birwood and Santa Maria and never returned home.

This is Antonio's fifth time running away.

He is described as 3'0" 55lbs with short sandy brown hair and brown eyes.

Antonio is in good physical/mental condition.

If anyone has seen Antonio Coleman, or knows of his whereabouts they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Twelfth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1200 or 313-596-1240.